Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, UPS, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total volume of 104,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 7,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,000 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,258 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 16,231 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 1,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,700 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, UPS options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

