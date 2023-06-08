Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AFRM, AMGN, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 161,539 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.6% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 11,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 21,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 104,945 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, AMGN options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
