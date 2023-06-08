Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADM, QCOM, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total volume of 14,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 41,488 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 22,829 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 5,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADM options, QCOM options, or APA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

