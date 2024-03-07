News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADI, SHAK, FFWM

March 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 21,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 6,810 contracts, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,100 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Foundation Inc (Symbol: FFWM) saw options trading volume of 2,987 contracts, representing approximately 298,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of FFWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of FFWM. Below is a chart showing FFWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

