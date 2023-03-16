Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADI, NOC, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 17,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 4,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,300 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 11,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 619,100 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
