Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, WYNN, ADM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total volume of 64,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.8% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 22,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,500 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 37,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, WYNN options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.