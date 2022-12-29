Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, HUBS, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 107,705 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.2% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 39,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) options are showing a volume of 9,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 160.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 599,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,400 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 122.7 million underlying shares or approximately 150.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 110,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, HUBS options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
