News & Insights

Markets
ABNB

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, CVX, SBUX

January 04, 2024 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 26,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 56,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,789 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, CVX options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GPI Dividend Growth Rate
 CME Group YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of PVAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
CVX
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.