Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, CVX, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total of 26,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 56,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 36,789 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, CVX options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

