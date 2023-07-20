Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABG, TGT, GPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG), where a total volume of 3,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 349,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 186.6% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 70,946 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 152% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) options are showing a volume of 2,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.5% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
