Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABC, CRM, BALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total volume of 10,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 34,405 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 8,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

