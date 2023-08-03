Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABC, CRM, BALL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC), where a total volume of 10,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 34,405 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) options are showing a volume of 8,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABC options, CRM options, or BALL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SUN Videos
LOB Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AREN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.