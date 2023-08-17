Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, MMM, COIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 116.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 206.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 95,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 57,782 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 162.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 141,280 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 151% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
