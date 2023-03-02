Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, UPST, TWLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 8,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 811,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 49,009 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 36,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

