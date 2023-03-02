Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAP, UPST, TWLO

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 8,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 811,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $139 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 49,009 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 4,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 36,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,200 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, UPST options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

