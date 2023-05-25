Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AA, AAP, FYBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 18,267 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 4,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 479,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 901,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 15,180 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AA options, AAP options, or FYBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.