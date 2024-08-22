Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, W, CRM

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 32,894 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
