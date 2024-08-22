News & Insights

Markets
ZS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, W, CRM

August 22, 2024 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 10,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 32,894 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, W options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
 DAY YTD Return
 ETFs Holding EXAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
W
CRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.