Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZS, W, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 10,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 32,894 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 23, 2024, with 12,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 29,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 23, 2024, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

