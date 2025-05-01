Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZM, MYRG, SHAK

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 9,690 contracts, representing approximately 969,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
