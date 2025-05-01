Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZM, MYRG, SHAK

May 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 14,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 11,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 117,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 9,690 contracts, representing approximately 969,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

