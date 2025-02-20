Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XYZ, LGIH, AMPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 108,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 205.9% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 4,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,800 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) options are showing a volume of 3,764 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.9% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,500 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amplitude Inc (Symbol: AMPL) saw options trading volume of 9,291 contracts, representing approximately 929,100 underlying shares or approximately 164.9% of AMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of AMPL. Below is a chart showing AMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, LGIH options, or AMPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

