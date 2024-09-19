Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, APP, NUE

News & Insights

September 19, 2024 — 03:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 64,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 21,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 6,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

