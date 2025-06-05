Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, ABNB, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 68,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 7,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 41,403 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 6,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ABNB options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

