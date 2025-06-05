Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: XOM, ABNB, GM

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,352 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 41,403 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 6,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, ABNB options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding WRLD
GH Insider Buying
MUR Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.