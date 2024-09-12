Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: X, HASI, SMCI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 10,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 142.6% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 121,366 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 128.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 6,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
