Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: X, HASI, SMCI

September 12, 2024 — 07:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 131,496 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) saw options trading volume of 10,652 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 142.6% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 747,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 121,366 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 128.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 6,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,300 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

