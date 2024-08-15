Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WWW, BIRK, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW), where a total volume of 10,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.8% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 6,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 28,629 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,300 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WWW options, BIRK options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.