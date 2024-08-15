Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WWW, BIRK, RKT

Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 6,207 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 620,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 28,629 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,300 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
