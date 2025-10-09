Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, ZM, ORA

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 8,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 4,965 contracts, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
