WULF

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WULF, ZM, ORA

October 09, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total volume of 347,611 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 34.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 30,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 26,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 8,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 4,965 contracts, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares or approximately 92.1% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, ZM options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

