News & Insights

Markets
WNS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WNS, M, AA

February 20, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS), where a total volume of 5,103 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 510,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 45,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 18,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 45,217 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 25,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WNS options, M options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
 EDR Next Dividend Date
 Institutional Holders of KTRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Biotechnology Dividend Stocks-> EDR Next Dividend Date-> Institutional Holders of KTRA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WNS
M
AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.