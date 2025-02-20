Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WNS, M, AA

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 45,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.2% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 18,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 45,217 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 25,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
