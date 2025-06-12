Markets
WFC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, WMT, TROW

June 12, 2025 — 02:11 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 80,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 19,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 78,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) saw options trading volume of 5,663 contracts, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

