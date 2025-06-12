Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, WMT, TROW

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 78,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW) saw options trading volume of 5,663 contracts, representing approximately 566,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WFC options, WMT options, or TROW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SHAP market cap history
CAG DMA
SentinelOne Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.