Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, DIS, UNH

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 43,897 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 4,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 61,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
