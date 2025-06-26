Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, DIS, UNH

June 26, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 77,373 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring July 11, 2025, with 15,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 43,897 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 4,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 61,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, DIS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

