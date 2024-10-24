News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WCC, ADT, MAT

October 24, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 4,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 460,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 711,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) saw options trading volume of 26,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 17,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 12,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, ADT options, or MAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
