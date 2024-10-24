Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WCC, ADT, MAT

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) saw options trading volume of 26,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 17,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 12,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
