Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WCC, ADT, MAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total of 4,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 460,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 711,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT) saw options trading volume of 26,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 17,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 12,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

