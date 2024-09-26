Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, WMT, STNE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 30,280 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024 , with 13,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 126,865 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 44,183 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

