Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, WMT, STNE

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 126,865 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 6,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 44,183 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options, WMT options, or STNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ELEV shares outstanding history
VTG Videos
SMB Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.