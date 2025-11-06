Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, FCX, ROK

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 69,487 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,111 contracts, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VST options, FCX options, or ROK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
