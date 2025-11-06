Markets
VST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, FCX, ROK

November 06, 2025 — 01:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 23,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,800 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 69,487 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,111 contracts, representing approximately 311,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

