Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BOOT, UAA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 40,582 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,170 contracts, representing approximately 417,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 70,924 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 50,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, BOOT options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.