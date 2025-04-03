Markets
VST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BOOT, UAA

April 03, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 40,582 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,170 contracts, representing approximately 417,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 70,924 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 50,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, BOOT options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ITDA
 GTBP Insider Buying
 ITCI YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ITDA-> GTBP Insider Buying-> ITCI YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
BOOT
UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.