Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VST, BOOT, UAA

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,170 contracts, representing approximately 417,000 underlying shares or approximately 50% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 70,924 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 50,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
