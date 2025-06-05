Markets
VRNT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRNT, BRZE, AI

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total volume of 4,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 930,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 49,859 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, BRZE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 THTX Options Chain
 RDHL Options Chain
 FIII YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
THTX Options Chain-> RDHL Options Chain-> FIII YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRNT
BRZE
AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.