Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRNT, BRZE, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT), where a total volume of 4,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 452,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 930,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 49,859 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRNT options, BRZE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.