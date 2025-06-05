Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRNT, BRZE, AI

Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE) saw options trading volume of 5,687 contracts, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 930,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 49,859 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
