VEEV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, GAP, NEM

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

August 29, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 5,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 722,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 42,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 41,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 14,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
