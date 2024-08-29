Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, GAP, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 5,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 722,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 42,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 41,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 14,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

