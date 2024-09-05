News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: USFD, FYBR, SMAR

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in US Foods Holding Corp (Symbol: USFD), where a total of 20,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.7% of USFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of USFD. Below is a chart showing USFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 22,529 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 9,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 976,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,200 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

