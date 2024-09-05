Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: USFD, FYBR, SMAR

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 22,529 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 99.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) options are showing a volume of 9,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 976,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,200 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
