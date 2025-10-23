Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, LVS, DOW

October 23, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 336,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 393,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 39,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 69,251 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 5,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,600 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, LVS options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

