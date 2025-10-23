Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, LVS, DOW

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 39,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 69,251 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 5,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,600 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, LVS options, or DOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
