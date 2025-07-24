Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, INTC, CRL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 325,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 605,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 314,915 contracts, representing approximately 31.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 3,170 contracts, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, INTC options, or CRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.