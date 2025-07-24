Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, INTC, CRL

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 314,915 contracts, representing approximately 31.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 16,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) saw options trading volume of 3,170 contracts, representing approximately 317,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of CRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of CRL. Below is a chart showing CRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
