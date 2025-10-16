Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPST, PEP, NEM

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 32,198 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 49,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, PEP options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
