Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPST, PEP, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 32,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 32,198 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 49,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

