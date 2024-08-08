News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, GWW, FSLR

August 08, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,694 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 469,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,453 contracts, representing approximately 145,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 283,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 14,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 09, 2024, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

