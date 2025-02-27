News & Insights

Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, ZM, AKAM

February 27, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 26,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 12,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 14,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ZM options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Stocks With Potential
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASTM
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TVTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Stocks With Potential-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ASTM-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TVTY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
ZM
AKAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.