Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, ZM, AKAM

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 12,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 14,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
