Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, ZM, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 26,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 12,973 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 14,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, ZM options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.