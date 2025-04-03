Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, SNOW, INMD

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 33,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:
And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 8,066 contracts, representing approximately 806,600 underlying shares or approximately 59% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, SNOW options, or INMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
