UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, SNOW, INMD

April 03, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 59,977 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 33,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $144 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $144 strike highlighted in orange:

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 8,066 contracts, representing approximately 806,600 underlying shares or approximately 59% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

