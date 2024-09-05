News & Insights

Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, NSC, AAL

September 05, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 46,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 20,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 7,735 contracts, representing approximately 773,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 195,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 50,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, NSC options, or AAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stock List
 GVA Price Target
 Funds Holding BOXD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
NSC
AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.