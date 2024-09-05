Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, NSC, AAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 46,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 20,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 7,735 contracts, representing approximately 773,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 195,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 50,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

