Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, NSC, AAL

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 7,735 contracts, representing approximately 773,500 underlying shares or approximately 82.3% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 195,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 50,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
