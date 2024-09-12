Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, AI, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 121,996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 9,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 56,055 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 11,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 253,803 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 29,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, AI options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.