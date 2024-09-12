Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, AI, GOOGL

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 56,055 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 11,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 253,803 contracts, representing approximately 25.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 29,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, AI options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
