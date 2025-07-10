Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SNX, RMNI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 19,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) saw options trading volume of 11,510 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 105.5% of SNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of SNX. Below is a chart showing SNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rimini Street Inc (Symbol: RMNI) saw options trading volume of 3,470 contracts, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares or approximately 102.7% of RMNI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,100 underlying shares of RMNI. Below is a chart showing RMNI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

