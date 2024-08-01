News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, AFRM, VAL

August 01, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 12,923 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 38,884 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 4,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valaris Ltd (Symbol: VAL) options are showing a volume of 5,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of VAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,300 underlying shares of VAL. Below is a chart showing VAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

