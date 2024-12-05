Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MGM, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 10,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 22,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

