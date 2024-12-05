News & Insights

Markets
TTWO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MGM, MMM

December 05, 2024 — 02:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 10,614 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 22,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, MGM options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
 NMO Historical Stock Prices
 HGBL Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks -> NMO Historical Stock Prices -> HGBL Insider Buying -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
MGM
MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.