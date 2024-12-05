Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MGM, MMM

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 22,897 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 10,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 17,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,300 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
