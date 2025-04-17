Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, UUUU, TJX

Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) options are showing a volume of 47,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 26,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 43,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 16,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, UUUU options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
