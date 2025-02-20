Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, NFLX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 113.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 72.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 68,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 68,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 596,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 92,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

