Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, IFF, COST

September 19, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.7 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 173.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 232.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 74.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 153,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 21,885 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 202.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 30,270 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 181.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, IFF options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

