Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, IFF, COST

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 21,885 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 202.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 30,270 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 181.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $910 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 6,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $910 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, IFF options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
