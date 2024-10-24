Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSCO, VLO, MOH

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 13,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
And Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) saw options trading volume of 2,903 contracts, representing approximately 290,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of MOH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,900 underlying shares of MOH. Below is a chart showing MOH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
