Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRIP, ALIT, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 21,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 3,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,100 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) saw options trading volume of 36,445 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 36,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 46,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

