Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRIP, ALIT, GM

Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) saw options trading volume of 36,445 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ALIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 36,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of ALIT. Below is a chart showing ALIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 46,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, ALIT options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
