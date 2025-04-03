Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TNK, U, TTD

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 60,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 20,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 80,741 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
