Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TNK, U, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 2,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 60,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 20,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 80,741 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

