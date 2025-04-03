Markets
TNK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TNK, U, TTD

April 03, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 2,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 339,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,800 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 60,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 20,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 80,741 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNK options, U options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
