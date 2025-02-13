Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TJX, OSCR, ZTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 18,227 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 15,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 17,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,700 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 11,164 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TJX options, OSCR options, or ZTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

