Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TJX, OSCR, ZTS

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 17,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,700 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) saw options trading volume of 11,164 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TJX options, OSCR options, or ZTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
