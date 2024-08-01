News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TEAM, SIG, RCM

August 01, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM), where a total volume of 10,556 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.3% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,500 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 6,300 contracts, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,600 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

And R1 RCM INC New (Symbol: RCM) saw options trading volume of 22,287 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of RCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 11,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RCM. Below is a chart showing RCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

